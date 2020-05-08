SACKVILLE, N.B. -- A New Brunswick woman has generated buzz online for her daily one-woman kitchen party.

Moyra Boone, better known as The Singing Cook, has used her time in isolation to start an interactive Facebook live cooking show from her Sackville, N.B. home.

“People send me songs that they want me to sing and I’ll do specials for them. I mean, I’m not the greatest singer in the world, but I am the best cook,” jokes Boone.

Boone provides viewers with step-by-step instructions so they can follow along with her unique cooking style. She’s prepared everything from roast chicken to chocolate chip cookies on the show.

Boone says she takes pride in the fact that her cooking is non-traditional.

“Recipes give you measurements. I don’t do measurements. Recipes say, 'take your spoon’ and I don’t use spoons,” says Boone.

Her “hands-on” approach is part of Boone’s charm, along with her musical spirit.

In just over a week, Boone has gained over 200 followers who have flooded her with messages of support.

“A lot of them say, ‘we get up in the morning, the first thing we do is open up our computer to see if you're going live.’ That's the first thing they do,” she says. “That’s how they want to start their day and I want to start my day by making people laugh.”