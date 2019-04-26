

CTV Atlantic





A single mother and dance teacher doesn’t let her cancer diagnosis take away from her love of life.

Lucy Wintermans’ battle has only made her more grateful for every moment.

When she’s getting her dancers ready for competition, Wintermans is back in her element.

Life was a lot different last June when the 37-year-old received the news that she had Stage 3 breast cancer.

“Definitely that first day was really, really tough -- and super scary,” Wintermans said. “But I just really quickly just made the decision that I wasn't going to focus on that at all, and that I was just going to focus on how I felt.”

Despite the seriousness of her diagnosis, Wintermans quickly made the decision not to research her type of cancer, or read up on other peoples' stories.

In fact, she's been avoiding “the C word” altogether.

“I don't say it,” Wintermans said. “I don't read about it. I don't Google it.”

She admits there have been some tough moments, particularly for her 13-year-old twin daughters whose father died when they were seven.

She and her girls had to quickly conquer their worst fears and she focused on not losing her sense of identity.

That identity is largely connected to the Lucy Wintermans School of Dance, which she opened nearly 20 years ago.

She says her journey with cancer has rejuvenated her passion for her work.

“I was always looking ahead to what my next goal was, what my next competition was, and I wasn't really appreciating my day to day life the way that I do now,” Wintermans said. “I'm just really grateful to have been able to slow down.”

After aggressive chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation, Wintermans says so far, so good.

In the meantime, she's taken the time to slow down and enjoy the little things in life.

“I started reading more,” she said. “I started going outside every day, making sure I spent a lot of time with my kids, my family, talking to my friends, and reconnecting with old friends.”

While there's still a long way to go, she hopes one day to be cancer free and she's sharing her story in hopes of helping others deal with the disease.

“Everyone's going to have bad moments here and there,” Wintermans said. “You can't escape everything, but if you focus on the good, that will be your experience more than anything else.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.