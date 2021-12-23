Single-vehicle crash claims life of 19-year-old Dieppe, N.B. man

A 19-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash.

At about 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 22, members of the Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Route 11 in Glenwood, near Napan.

Police say a 19-year-old man, who was one of three people in the vehicle, was transported to hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle suffered what are believed to be minor injuries and was transported to hospital and the third person was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.