Single-vehicle crash in Saint John area claims life of 18-year-old man
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 11:06AM AST
Last Updated Friday, March 2, 2018 12:47PM AST
An 18-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in the Saint John area Thursday afternoon.
Southeast District RCMP say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Radio Range Road in Baxters Corner, N.B.
Police believe the car left the road and struck a tree.
The victim died at the scene, according to police.
The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.