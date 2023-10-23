Single-vehicle crash in Western P.E.I. knocks out power

A power pole is being replaced in Western P.E.I. after an alleged single-vehicle crash near Carleton Monday morning.

RCMP say the lone male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the incident.

Maritime Electric is on scene replacing the pole.

Motorists in the area are asked to slow down, be alert, and use caution as the work is being done.

The investigation is still ongoing.

