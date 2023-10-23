Atlantic

    • Single-vehicle crash in Western P.E.I. knocks out power

    RCMP badge. RCMP badge.

    A power pole is being replaced in Western P.E.I. after an alleged single-vehicle crash near Carleton Monday morning.

    RCMP say the lone male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers say alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the incident.

    Maritime Electric is on scene replacing the pole.

    Motorists in the area are asked to slow down, be alert, and use caution as the work is being done.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

    For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Trudeau, Poilievre among dozens of MPs targeted by China-linked 'Spamouflage' campaign

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dozens of MPs have been targeted by a 'Spamouflage' campaign connected to China, which saw a bot network leave thousands of comments on their social media accounts, making nefarious claims. According to a new statement from Global Affairs Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also targeted.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich

    The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer. Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich

      The Crown has stayed a criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer. Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher told the court this morning that dropping the charge is meant to free up time to deal with the main criminal trial against Lich, which has taken longer than expected.

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News