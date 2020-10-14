Advertisement
SIRT begins investigation into allegations of domestic assault committed by RCMP member
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 10:53PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, October 14, 2020 10:54PM ADT
SIRT says the complainant contacted the RCMP to report that they were a victim of domestic violence on Oct.10 and said that the Mounties assaulted them.
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating an allegation of domestic violence committed by a member of the RCMP.
The RCMP referred the matter to SIRT which has assumed responsibility for the investigation.