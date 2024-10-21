SiRT charges N.B. RCMP officer for theft and breach of trust

ATLANTIC
    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says they have charged an RCMP officer after finding reasonable grounds to believe he was involved in the theft of evidence.

    SiRT says they received a referral on April 15 from the RCMP regarding missing and unaccounted for evidence, including cash, which had been seized as part of an investigation. An investigation into the matter was started that day.

    As a result, SiRT located and charged Cst. Christopher Sorensen on Monday. His charges include:

    •  theft (four counts)
    •  breach of trust by public officer

    Sorensen is set to appear in provincial court in Woodstock on the morning of Oct. 30.

    SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

