HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has determined that no charges will be laid against a Mountie who pursued a motor vehicle that ended up being involved in a fatal crash last August.

The chase started at 2:20 a.m. last Aug. 25 when an officer with the New Minas RCMP detachment notice a vehicle being driven without its headlights on behind a bar and then again on a highway.

"As the vehicle passed by the officer's vehicle, which was travelling in the opposite direction, it was partially over the centre line forcing the officer to veer onto the shoulder," SIRT said in a news release. "Suspecting the operator might be impaired, the officer turned to follow the vehicle. The officer activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. As the officer got closer to the vehicle, it accelerated through an intersection and lost control, striking a cement retaining wall."

Paramedics took the driver and the passenger of the vehicle to the Valley Regional Hospital, where the driver later died. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"The evidence showed this fatal accident was caused by the impairment of the operator and excessive speed in an attempt to flee the police," the news release said. "The pursuit occurred on a road that was clear with good driving conditions. The officer's actions were reasonable in the circumstances, and an appropriate attempt to stop an impaired driver."

The full report is available in PDF format on SIRT's website.