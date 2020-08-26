HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team has released more details about a police shooting in Halifax, including confirmation that a suspect was shot by an officer.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of a stolen white pick-up truck on Tuesday evening. Using GPS coordinates, officers tracked the vehicle to Waterloo and Fraser streets around 8:20 p.m.

In a news release, SIRT says, as police closed in on the truck, the driver put it in reverse and struck the police vehicle, which had been following closely behind.

SIRT says things escalated quickly when he moved toward another police vehicle.

"A shot was fired by one of the officers," said SIRT director Felix Cacchione. "The affected party was struck … non-life-threatening injuries."

The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop after it struck a tree and the driver was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital. He has since been treated and released from hospital.

There is no word at this time as to whether the man will face charges in connection with the incident. SIRT says he will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

On Wednesday, the daylight revealed broken glass, skid marks, and bits of plastic on the road. People in the neighbourhood were swapping stories.

"I heard a bang," said Erin Watkins. "It didn't really sound like anything, it kind of just sounded like a car door slamming."

Maria Vaci heard it, too, and assumed it was a contractor making an evening delivery.

"Once we saw the police lights flashing, then we came out and heard from the neighbours that it was a stolen truck," Vaci said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact SIRT at 902-424-2010 or 1-855-450-2010.