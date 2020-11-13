HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team has concluded an investigation that determined there are no grounds for charges against two Halifax Regional Police officers following the death of a Dartmouth man in March.

In the early morning hours of March 30, officers were called to a home with reports of a man self-inflicting harm on himself.

Once police arrived, they were directed to a bedroom where they found a man laying on the bed with a large knife, stabbing himself.

According to police, officers ordered the man to drop the knife several times, but he refused and continued to harm himself by stabbing himself in the chest.

As a result and with concerns for the man’s safety, police deployed a ‘conducted energy weapon’ in an effort to subdue him and allow EHS to provide medical attention.

The man was taken to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

In a news release from SIRT, they say the actions of the officers did not harm the man in any way or cause the man’s death.

“The investigation revealed that the officers used their CEW’s in an attempt to stop the male from harming himself and only after he refused to comply with their orders to drop the knife,” said SIRT in a news release on Friday.

An autopsy report showed the cause of death was from a sharp force injury of the chest and throat. The man’s death was ruled a suicide.

Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.