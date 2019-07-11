

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating an allegation of sexual assault made against a male member of the Halifax Regional Police.

“On June 30, a female alleged she was sexually assaulted by the male officer who had arrested her earlier that evening,” SIRT said in a news release. “It is alleged the assault took place in the vehicle while being transported to HRP cells.”

Halifax police contacted SIRT, which has assumed responsibility for the investigation. The Police Act gives SIRT sole jurisdiction over the investigation of sexual assault allegations made against police officers.

The Police Act requires the SIRT director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months.

In the meantime, the accused officer remains on active duty, Halifax Regional Police confirmed late Thursday afternoon.

“We recognize an investigation has been initiated by SIRT today and we will let the process unfold,” Halifax Regional Police said in an e-mailed statement. "At this time, the officer remains on active duty. Out of respect for the process, we will not be commenting further at this stage.”