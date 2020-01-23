HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are referring an incident to the Serious Incident Response Team after a teen was injured during an arrest in Dartmouth on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a dispute at a residence on Sinclair Street.

Police say the homeowners wanted to have a 17-year-old, who was known to them, removed from the home.

Police say, while they were trying to locate a place for the youth to stay, the teen’s behaviour continued to escalate, and they allegedly assaulted the homeowner and damaged property.

Police say there was a brief struggle while they were arresting the teen, resulting in an injury to the youth’s arm.

The teen was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have referred the incident to SIRT for review.