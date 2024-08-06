ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    SiRT investigating after woman left with liver injury in altercation with Halifax officer

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a woman was seriously injured in an altercation with the Halifax Regional Police last month.

    According to a Tuesday news release, Halifax police responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute on July 16.

    When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to take a woman into custody, bringing her to the ground in the process.

    Once the woman was released, she went to the hospital where she was found to have a liver injury.

    “Due to the serious injury sustained by the female, SiRT has assumed responsibility for this investigation,” reads the release.

