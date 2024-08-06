SiRT investigating after woman left with liver injury in altercation with Halifax officer

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a woman was seriously injured in an altercation with the Halifax Regional Police last month.

According to a Tuesday news release, Halifax police responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute on July 16.

When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to take a woman into custody, bringing her to the ground in the process.

Once the woman was released, she went to the hospital where she was found to have a liver injury.

“Due to the serious injury sustained by the female, SiRT has assumed responsibility for this investigation,” reads the release.

