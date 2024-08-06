SiRT investigating after woman left with liver injury in altercation with Halifax officer
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a woman was seriously injured in an altercation with the Halifax Regional Police last month.
According to a Tuesday news release, Halifax police responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute on July 16.
When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to take a woman into custody, bringing her to the ground in the process.
Once the woman was released, she went to the hospital where she was found to have a liver injury.
“Due to the serious injury sustained by the female, SiRT has assumed responsibility for this investigation,” reads the release.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
BREAKING Canada's Newman wins bronze in Olympic women's pole vault
Canada's Alysha Newman has won the bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Paris Olympics.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Canadian sprinter De Grasse fails to qualify for Olympic 200-metre final
Andre De Grasse will not be defending his Olympic title in the men's 200-metre final. The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., was officially eliminated from Thursday's final when the third and fourth finishers in the next semifinal finished with better times Wednesday at Stade de France.
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
Annual rental rates still rising but pace slowing: report
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Manitoba wants 'to learn' from Saskatoon's landfill search that found missing woman's remains
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
-
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
-
'It was harassment': Ford weighs in on video of Toronto cop appearing to give middle finger
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is coming to the defence of a Toronto police officer who was captured on video flipping their middle finger to a citizen during a heated exchange.
Calgary
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail
WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week.
-
ATCO Performing Arts Centre in need of a new roof
The ATCO Performing Arts Centre is asking for financial help to replace its roof.
Edmonton
-
Convenience store owners accused of trafficking weapons, selling illegal products
A central Edmonton convenience store has been selling illegal tobacco and trafficking weapons, police allege.
-
Batteries are a 'serious threat' in waste centres, the city says. Here's what to do with old electronics
Electronic waste is becoming a serious threat at Edmonton’s Waste Management Centre so the city is giving residents a reminder. Spencer De Klerk with City of Edmonton Environmental Management and Supply joined CTV Morning Live’s Meteorologist Cory Edel to talk about the importance of keeping these items out of your household waste.
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Montreal
-
Quebec acupuncturist who reused needles suspended three months, fined $30K
The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists suspended Gasan Askerow for three months and fined him $30,000 for, among other things, reusing and not sterilizing needles while seeing patients in Quebec City and Montreal.
-
Ultrafine particles linked to 1,100 deaths per year in Montreal, Toronto: study
Researchers at Montreal's McGill University have found that ultrafine particles from vehicles and industry are linked to the deaths of an estimated 1,100 people per year in Canada's two biggest cities.
-
'I've never seen it this bad': Wait time for Quebec death certificates has gotten worse
The wait times for death certificates in Quebec continues to get worse, with the official average exceeding 50 days.
Ottawa
-
Testing still required to lift boil water advisory in Aylmer, Que. as it approaches full week
An official with the City of Gatineau says the situation that prompted a boil water advisory in the Aylmer sector last week is improving, but the advisory will remain in effect for yet another day.
-
Kingston, Ont. hospital opens psychedelic research, treatment centre
Kington, Ont. has a first-of-its-kind psychedelic medical centre in Canada at Providence Care Hospital.
-
Remnants of Debby could bring 50 mm of rain to Ottawa
A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa, as heavy rain is expected to start pouring in the capital Thursday night through Friday.
London
-
London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
MLHU finds Legionella bacteria linked to outbreak in local cooling towers
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified two additional cases of Legionnaires' Disease as part of a local outbreak. There are now a total of 24 cases and the number of people in hospital has decreased from four to two.
Barrie
-
Deshawn Davis apprehended in California
Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.
-
Tay woman busted for open liquor in the pickup
Tay Twp. woman busted for impaired driving in Midland.
-
Barrie man busted while carrying a loaded gun
A Barrie man was arrested after police found he was carrying a fully-loaded gun.
Northern Ontario
-
Speed cameras Sudburians love to hate effective in reducing speeding
The six speed cameras operated by Greater Sudbury are on the move again.
-
Vehicle forced into a ditch near where kids were playing in North Bay road rage incident
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and driving offences after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Bay.
-
'Two passions at once': Kenora houseboat serving up coffee
A Kenora man has combined his love of boating and a good cup of coffee into a thriving business.
Kitchener
-
How a Cambridge, Ont. organization is keeping turtles out of trouble
A Cambridge, Ont. organization is doing what they can to protect turtles from potentially treacherous areas.
-
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
-
Kitchener teen seriously hurt in dirt bike crash
A Kitchener teen was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after her electric dirt bike collided with an SUV in Wilmot Township.
Windsor
-
Lauzon Parkway eastbound lanes closed due to collision
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has closed both eastbound lanes due to a motor vehicle collision.
-
Water main break in Wheatley causes discoloured water
A water main break in Wheatley is the cause of potential discolouration in water.
-
First Time Rider orientation day coming up in Chatham-Kent, Lambton
A First Time Rider orientation day is quickly approaching, inviting your little ones to come check out what the bus is all about.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
-
Hundreds of extras wanted for movie starring Bob Odenkirk being filmed in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
-
Three dead in pair of related crashes on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Three people are dead following a pair of related collisions on Highway 6 on Monday
Regina
-
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
-
Annual rental rates still rising but pace slowing: report
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba wants 'to learn' from Saskatoon's landfill search that found missing woman's remains
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Benchmark house price breaks new record in Saskatoon
Saskatchewan is seeing record benchmark home prices in several communities, including the province’s largest city of Saskatoon.
-
RCMP seek tips in fatal hit-and-run on Red Earth Cree Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for tips about a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Red Earth Cree Nation in February.
Vancouver
-
1 home destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Boeing will spend $61M in B.C. as part of Canada's military planes contract
Boeing Canada plans to invest $61 million in British Columbia for an aerospace manufacturing training facility as well as research and development.
-
Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool reopens to public following repairs
The City of Vancouver says critical repairs are now complete and the popular Kitsilano Pool is once again open to the public.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich pickleball association says reasons for court closure unfounded
It’s been quiet at the pickleball courts at Wain Park in North Saanich, B.C., for three months after the municipality closed the courts due to complaints.
-
Boeing will spend $61M in B.C. as part of Canada's military planes contract
Boeing Canada plans to invest $61 million in British Columbia for an aerospace manufacturing training facility as well as research and development.
-
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.