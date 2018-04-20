

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s independent Serious Incident Response Team has started an investigation into sexual assault allegations made against a male member of the RCMP.

On Wednesday, the police watchdog received information from the RCMP regarding the allegation.

The SiRT says the incident is alleged to have happened Tuesday.

According to SiRT, a second allegation involving another complainant has come to light since then.

The SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in the province, whether or not there is an allegation of wrong doing.

Investigations are under the direction and control of independent civilian director Felix Cacchione.