HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was subdued by police with a stun gun.

The Serious Incident Response Team says Halifax Regional Police responded to a residence in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning after receiving a report that a man was harming himself.

Police entered the residence and tried to prevent the man from hurting himself, but SIRT says he became unco-operative, and officers used a conducted energy weapon to subdue him.

The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police contacted SIRT, which is investigating the incident.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation or wrongdoing.