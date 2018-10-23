

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an allegation of domestic violence involving a Cape Breton Regional Police officer.

SIRT says Cape Breton Regional Police received a complaint early Sunday morning from a woman who said she had been assaulted by her husband, who is a member of the force.

Cape Breton Regional Police contacted SIRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

SIRT is now investigating the complaint. There is no word on possible charges at this time.

No information about the police officer has been released.