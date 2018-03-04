

CTV Atlantic





A single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Moncton man is being investigated by Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team.

Police say the crash happened on Pictou Road in East Mountain just before midnight.

The victim was the lone occupant in the Honda Civic. Officers had attempted to stop the vehicle several times earlier in the evening after receiving an impaired driving complaint.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

Police say the matter has now been referred to SiRT, which investigates any death or injury where police are involved.

The man's name has not been released.