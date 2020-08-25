HALIFAX -- A report of a stolen vehicle has ended with a man taken to hospital and police under investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

SIRT director Felix Cacchione confirmed Tuesday night that it was an "officer-involved shooting."

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Tuesday evening and were "following GPS coordinates reported by a caller."

Police say officers were following the vehicle at Waterloo Street and Fraser Street in Halifax when "the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the police vehicle, which was following close behind."

After the collision, there was "an interaction between police and the driver," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

SIRT has been notified and will be conducting an investigation.

A male has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Halifax police say all inquiries about the incident will be handled by SIRT.