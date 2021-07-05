HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) announced Monday that it has laid four charges against a 31-year-old member of the Halifax Regional Police.

In a news release, SIRT said two charges of assault were laid against Const. Jacob Farr in relation to an arrest on October 12, 2020.

"Two additional charges, one charge for obstruction of a peace officer and one charge of breach of trust were also laid for failing to report his actions in police reports as required," SIRT said in a news release.

SIRT began its investigation on Feb. 3 after getting information from Halifax Regional Police.

Farr is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Aug. 5.