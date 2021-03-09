HALIFAX -- The province's independent Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says a Mountie who shot a man in Eastern Passage last July was justified in shooting the suspect.

The incident occurred last July 9 after police responded to a 911 call in Eastern Passage of an armed man who was uttering threats.

"The suspect was located outside of a residence with a handgun," SIRT wrote in a news release. "Officers verbally engaged with the man trying to de-escalate the situation. When the man raised his gun, one of the officers, fearing for his personal safety and the safety of others present, discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect. The man died at the scene. The investigation found it was reasonable for the officer to conclude his life was in danger and the use of his firearm to shoot the suspect was justified in the circumstances."

A copy of the report is available at http://sirt.novascotia.ca.