    • SiRT seeking video of interaction with police

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating video of an incident involving the Halifax Regional Police and an adult female on Robie Street on July 16 around 6:18-to-6:20 p.m.

    According to a news release from SiRT, video footage and eyewitnesses contacted in the course of the investigation indicate a male pedestrian may have cell phone video footage of the interaction.

    The male pedestrian has dark hair, glasses, and was wearing a blazer and bowtie.

    This person or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact the responsible SiRT investigator at 902-943-2337 or make general inquiries to 1-855-450-2010.

