SiRT seeking video of interaction with police
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating video of an incident involving the Halifax Regional Police and an adult female on Robie Street on July 16 around 6:18-to-6:20 p.m.
According to a news release from SiRT, video footage and eyewitnesses contacted in the course of the investigation indicate a male pedestrian may have cell phone video footage of the interaction.
The male pedestrian has dark hair, glasses, and was wearing a blazer and bowtie.
This person or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact the responsible SiRT investigator at 902-943-2337 or make general inquiries to 1-855-450-2010.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada will play for gold medal in beach volleyball at Paris Olympics
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Russia says fighting continues in Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region
Russian troops are fighting Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region in the third day of one of the largest cross-border incursions of the war, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.
Person drowns near site of 2024 CrossFit Games in Texas
A person drowned in the Marine Creek Reservoir Thursday morning, according to MedStar. The drowning took place near the location of the 2024 CrossFit Games.
Suspects in foiled attack on Taylor Swift shows were inspired by Islamic State group, officials say
Both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, Austrian authorities said Thursday, and investigators found bomb-making materials at one of their homes. Officials said one of the two confessed to planning to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue."
Colin Farrell launches foundation in honour of son, who has a rare neurogenetic disorder
Colin Farrell’s 20-year-old son James has Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder. Diagnosed as a child, James is nonverbal and receives live-in care, according to Farrell, who opened up for the first time in depth about his son’s condition in a new interview with People magazine.
Britain remains on alert for further unrest, even after anti-racism campaigners face down far right
British authorities said Thursday they were preparing for the possibility of further unrest, even as they applauded the efforts of anti-racism campaigners and police who largely stifled a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations overnight.
Turkiye blocks Roblox access over abuse concerns, justice minister says
Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
Video shows Tesla driving over firefighting hose in Vancouver
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves that let pets set homes on fire
Samsung is recalling knobs on some of its electric stoves, warning that fires can be set off if pets — or even humans — bump into them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of heavy rainfall
A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto with heavy rainfall expected over the Golden Horseshoe in the next 24 hours.
-
Wonderland to launch 'tallest and fastest' new roller coaster in 2025
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
'You are not wearing your seatbelt:' Video shows driver of suspected stolen vehicle fleeing from police in Richmond Hill
Police in York Region have released video footage that shows the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle speeding away from an officer after being directed to pull over.
Calgary
-
Suspects arrested after stolen vehicle spotted driving dangerously near Drumheller
Two people are facing charges after they allegedly fled from Drumheller RCMP in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday night.
-
Airfares could rise after Calgary hailstorm forces WestJet to cancel flights: expert
An aviation expert says airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging WestJet planes and upending travel plans.
-
Highway 16, part of Icefields Parkway to open Friday
Highway 16 and a portion of Icefields Parkway will reopen on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
'It's worth the trip': Breaking Bad star vacationed in Jasper before wildfires
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
-
E-bike and e-scooter riding zones are expanding in Edmonton
E-bike and e-scooters in Edmonton will be able to range farther out from downtown soon as riding zones are expanded.
Montreal
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care
Two MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
-
Canada's Charron earns silver in weightlifting, Canadian relay teams are finals-bound at track
Maude Charron lifted Canada to a silver medal Thursday in the women's 59-kilogram weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics.
Ottawa
-
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious death in Orleans
Ottawa police say the death of a 34-year-old man in Orléans this week is considered suspicious.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetres rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
London
-
OPP respond to 4,800 calls for service in southwestern Ontario over long weekend
The stats are in for OPP patrolled roads in southwestern Ontario over the August long weekend. According to police, there were a total of 4,800 calls for service, two of which were fatal crashes.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
Barrie
-
Woman arrested after allegedly sending death threat to ex-partner
A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.
-
A woman in Owen Sound was 'passed out behind the wheel': OPP
Grey Bruce OPP charged a woman with impaired driving in Owen Sound.
-
Experience Orillia's Waterfront Festival at the Port of Orillia
Orillia's Waterfront Festival at the Port of Orillia runs Friday to Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. health-care worker charged with stealing drugs
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
-
Northern Ont. police seize dugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Kitchener
-
Two people arrested after gunshots reported in Ohsweken
Six Nations Police have arrested two people after they received reports of gunshots.
-
Heavy rain possible in parts of southern Ontario
Many parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County, could see significant rainfall before the weekend.
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
Windsor
-
University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton qualifies for shot put finals
Sarah Mitton, a University of Windsor alumni, has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Police looking to identify indecent act suspect
The Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect in an indecent act investigation.
-
Ontario government investing in infrastructure at University of Windsor
The Ontario government is investing more than $4.8 million in infrastructure at the University of Windsor.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg to start fogging for mosquitoes that carry West Nile
The City of Winnipeg is going to start fogging for mosquitoes that are known to carry West Nile virus.
-
Winnipeg police looking for information on fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early on Thursday morning.
-
Changes could be coming to cellphone use in Manitoba classrooms
Saskatchewan is the latest province to ban cellphones in classrooms.
Regina
-
City of Regina says boarded up homes will be demolished if owners don't make effort to restore them
The City of Regina says it is taking action on boarded up properties and if owners do not make an effort to renovate, buildings will be demolished.
-
Two charged after victim allegedly assaulted, robbed on Albert Street: police
Two people have been arrested and charged after a person was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Regina Tuesday afternoon.
-
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police confirm uptick in violent crime continued through first half of 2024
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by over 10 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon police.
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
Vancouver
-
Video shows Tesla driving over firefighting hose in Vancouver
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
-
No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
-
'Possible hate crime': Woman in hijab spat on in New Westminster fast-food restaurant
A woman wearing a hijab was the victim of a "possible hate crime" at a fast-food restaurant in New Westminster, B.C., over the weekend, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Coquitlam, B.C.
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.