Six people are facing charges following a 16-month fraud investigation involving a car dealership in New Minas, N.S.

The RCMP say the car dealership was defrauded of $1.3 million related to 26 vehicles.

Police arrested two men and a woman from Kentville, a man and a woman from Berwick, and a man from Canning, at their homes early Wednesday morning.

They each face charges of fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, and possession of proceeds of crime.

All six accused have been released from custody. They are due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Dec. 11.