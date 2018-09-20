Featured
Six arrested after N.S. car dealership defrauded of $1.3 million
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 11:02AM ADT
Six people are facing charges following a 16-month fraud investigation involving a car dealership in New Minas, N.S.
The RCMP say the car dealership was defrauded of $1.3 million related to 26 vehicles.
Police arrested two men and a woman from Kentville, a man and a woman from Berwick, and a man from Canning, at their homes early Wednesday morning.
They each face charges of fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, and possession of proceeds of crime.
All six accused have been released from custody. They are due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Dec. 11.