Six arrested at Hammonds Plains, N.S. home in drug trafficking investigation: police

Police in Nova Scotia have arrested six people in a drug trafficking investigation.

At about 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 13, RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a home on Hammonds Plains Road in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

“Police searched the home and seized a quantity of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and cash,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

Police say four men and two women were arrested at the home: a 42-year-old man from Yarmouth, N.S., a 31-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., a 31-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, a 54-year-old from Hammonds Plains, a 27-year-old woman from Bear River, N.S. and a 21-year-old woman from Halifax.

The accused were released and are expected to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on March 8 at 9:30 a.m. They are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.