Six arrested, two charged following drug seizure in Elsipogtog, N.B.

Six people have been arrested after the RCMP says it seized drugs, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, and money in Elsipogtog, N.B.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Riverside Drive around 11 a.m. Thursday and arrested six people in connection with a street-level drug-trafficking investigation.

Following the arrests, police say they found what they believe to be crack-cocaine, cocaine, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, including digital scales, and money.

Four of the six people who were arrested were later released.

Rhona Melissa Joseph, 47, of Elsipogtog and Mark Blackburn, 56, from Pointe-due-Chêne have each been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Joseph and Blackburn appeared in Moncton provincial court by way of tele-remand on Friday.

Joseph was remanded into custody and is due back in court on May 2 for a bail hearing.

Police say Blackburn was released with strict conditions, including not being able to visit Elsipogtog. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on May 24.