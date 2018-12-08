

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP say a two-month drug investigation in Annapolis County has resulted in six adults being charged with numerous drug offences.

RCMP in Annapolis and Kings Counties searched three homes on December 6th, and seized two ounces of cocaine and approximately 200 methamphetamine pills.

The following individuals have been charged:

Joshua Leslie Vroom, 33, of Bloomington, Annapolis Co., charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking, two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearms, and two counts of Unsafe Storage of Firearms;

Madeline Leigh Kiley, 21, of Bloomington, Annapolis Co., charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking, two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearms, and two counts of Unsafe Storage of Firearms;

Max B. Trask, 23, of Middleton, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking and two counts of Breach of Recognizance;

Jemini Christian Hayward, 24, of Middleton, charged with two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking;

Travis Edward Tremblay, 47, of Wilmot, charged with two counts each of Trafficking Methamphetamine and one count of Trafficking Benzodiazepine, also two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

Justin Lawrence Mader, 37, of Margaretsville, charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Vroom, Kiley, Trask, Hayward, and Tremblay have been released from the court and are scheduled to return to Digby Provincial Court on January 30, 2019. Mader was also released and is scheduled to return to Kentville Provincial Court on February 12, 2019.