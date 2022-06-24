Six First Nations chiefs call for end to New Brunswick commission on systemic racism

FREDERICTON -

The six chiefs of New Brunswick's Wolastoqey Nation are calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to scuttle his commission on systemic racism.

The call comes after an interim report was shelved and a policy advisor quit amid concerns over the commission's independence.

In a statement issued today, the Wolastoqey chiefs say the premier will be wasting time and money if he allows the commission to continue.

The chiefs are calling for an Indigenous-led public inquiry into systemic racism.

Such an inquiry was recommended by commissioner Manju Varma's interim report, which was released by the Mi'kmaq chiefs on Monday.

That report was shelved by the commission after a meeting in April in which Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn said he was concerned that the commissioner had not met with many government departments to learn of work that was underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2022.