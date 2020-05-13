HALIFAX -- Six people have been arrested, and drugs and weapons have been seized following a series of incidents in Napan, N.B.

On Friday around 6:45 a.m., police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station on North Napan Road. Police located the vehicle at a nearby home on Route 11 in Napan.

The sole occupant of the vehicle -- a 23-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B. -- was arrested following a short altercation with police. Officers also seized a weapon, similar to brass knuckles, and a quantity of what’s believed to be crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Five other people at the home were also arrested. Police say a 50-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman, all from Miramichi, N.B., as well as a 39-year-old man from Metepenagiag First Nation, were released on scene pending future court appearances.

A 30-year-old man from Napan was taken into custody.

Later on Friday around 9 p.m., police executed a search warrant at the house and seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, various prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. A prohibited firearm, three prohibited knives, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency were also seized from the home.

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Ryleigh Dingwell appeared in court and was charged with:

two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

two counts of failure to comply with probation order

possession of a prohibited weapon

assault on peace officer

assault on peace officer with a weapon

obstruction / resisting arrest

possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Also on Tuesday, 30-year-old Terry Hurshman appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court and was charged with:

possession of a prohibited firearm

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking

Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for their bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.