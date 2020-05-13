Six people arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Napan, N.B.
Police seized a weapon, similar to brass knuckles, and a quantity of what’s believed to be crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
HALIFAX -- Six people have been arrested, and drugs and weapons have been seized following a series of incidents in Napan, N.B.
On Friday around 6:45 a.m., police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station on North Napan Road. Police located the vehicle at a nearby home on Route 11 in Napan.
The sole occupant of the vehicle -- a 23-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B. -- was arrested following a short altercation with police. Officers also seized a weapon, similar to brass knuckles, and a quantity of what’s believed to be crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Five other people at the home were also arrested. Police say a 50-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman, all from Miramichi, N.B., as well as a 39-year-old man from Metepenagiag First Nation, were released on scene pending future court appearances.
A 30-year-old man from Napan was taken into custody.
Later on Friday around 9 p.m., police executed a search warrant at the house and seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, various prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. A prohibited firearm, three prohibited knives, and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency were also seized from the home.
On Tuesday, 23-year-old Ryleigh Dingwell appeared in court and was charged with:
- two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- two counts of failure to comply with probation order
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- assault on peace officer
- assault on peace officer with a weapon
- obstruction / resisting arrest
- possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
Also on Tuesday, 30-year-old Terry Hurshman appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court and was charged with:
- possession of a prohibited firearm
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking
Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for their bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.