Six people injured after three trucks collide in Ship Harbour, N.S.

Six people are injured -- two of them seriously -- after three trucks collided in Ship Harbour, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7 around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a white Dodge Ram and a grey Dodge Ram were travelling in opposite directions when they collided. A Ford F-150, which was travelling behind the grey Dodge Ram, then collided with both of the pickup trucks.

Once police arrived on scene, they say the five occupants of the white Dodge Ram had already exited the truck, which was engulfed in flames at that point.

Police say the driver of the Ford and another man rescued the driver of the white Dodge Ram before the vehicle became engulfed.

The driver of the white Dodge Ram, a 61-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

Police say a youth passenger also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The other passengers, two youths and a 61-year-old woman from Dartmouth, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were all taken to hospital.

Police say the passenger of the Ford F-150, a 66-year-old woman from Sober Island, N.S., was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, a 64-year-old Sober Island man, was treated at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the grey Dodge Ram, a 41-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., was treated at the scene.

"The RCMP would like to thank the 64-year-old Sober Island man and a 48-year-old Popes Harbour, N.S., man for their courage in rescuing the white Dodge Ram driver moments before it became engulfed in flames," said the RCMP in a news release Thursday.

Highway 7 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstruction is assisting with the ongoing investigation.