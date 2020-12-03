HALIFAX -- A six-year-old girl has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Tabusintac, N.B.

Neguac RCMP say at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 30, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash outside a home on Grattan Rd.

Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when an ATV hit a tree and rolled over.

A six-year-old girl who was riding on the ATV was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

A 24-year-old woman who was also on the ATV was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.