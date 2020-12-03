Advertisement
Six-year-old N.B. girl dies in ATV crash
A six-year-old girl has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Tabusintac, N.B.
Neguac RCMP say at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 30, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash outside a home on Grattan Rd.
Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when an ATV hit a tree and rolled over.
A six-year-old girl who was riding on the ATV was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.
A 24-year-old woman who was also on the ATV was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.