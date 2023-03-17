Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man

The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.

The force's major crime unit executed an entry warrant at a north end residence in Saint John around 7:25 a.m. Friday, resulting in the arrest of 28-year-old Evan Louis Tobias.

Tobias remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

He is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the murder.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tobias on Jan. 26 on a charge of first-degree murder of Breau.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street on Aug. 17, 2022.

Police believe three masked men forced their way into the apartment and stabbed Breau, before fleeing on foot.

Breau received first aid at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SIX CHARGED

Tobias is one of six people charged with first-degree murder in Breau's death.

The following people were all arrested and charged in January with first-degree murder in Breau’s death.

Charles William Shatford, 47.

Donald Robert Walker, 50.

Dustin Walker-Hammond, 24.

Travis Boudreau, 32.

Shatford, Walker and Walker-Hammond all had court appearances on Feb. 23. They were due back in court on March 8.

Boudreau was due in court on March 7.

Thirty-six-year-old Sarah Belzil, who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant, turned herself into police on Feb. 23. She was due in court the following day.

BREAU WAS CHARGED IN MURDER

In December 2020, Breau was found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Mark Shatford.

In August, police wouldn’t say what role, if any, that played in their investigation.

“The Major Crime Unit has been developing a list of suspects based on information that we are receiving and continue to receive," Saint John Police Force Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said at the time.