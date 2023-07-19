SkillsPEI data breach to cost taxpayers $90,000: province

A recent data breach in Prince Edward Island will cost taxpayers approximately $90,000.

The province says that is the cost of a contract with TransUnion Canada for two years of free credit monitoring services for impacted clients of SkillsPEI, a provincial employment program.

Personal information from more than 5,600 clients was put at risk after an email was inadvertently sent to what was described as an “inaccurate address.”

A spokesperson for SkillsPEI has previously said human error was to blame.

The breach happened June 13, but the province waited nearly a month to go public, including letting those affected know.

Asked why it took almost a month for the privacy breach to be made public, SkillsPEI said the priority was to contain and mitigate any further potential risk.

The information at risk includes dates of birth, addresses, education and employment history.

Those impacted by the breach were set to receive a letter from the province as early as last week.

The province has now told CTV News the letters were sent out by mail on July 6.

“As of Monday, SkillsPEI staff advised that they have received 132 inquiries and most have been to confirm the authenticity of the letter, to see if they were impacted if they didn't receive a letter but are current SkillsPEI clients, and to answer some more individual questions,” said Vicki Tse, a Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population spokesperson, in an email Tuesday.

Tse added clients are encouraged to use their credit monitoring code.

“Credit monitoring can help keep people's identity and credit safe by alerting them of key changes to their credit file. Clients will also have access to identity protection support if they believe they have become a victim of fraud.”

Among its priorities, SkillsPEI offers programs and services for job seekers, employers and organizations.

With files from CTV’s Bill Dicks

