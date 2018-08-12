

CTV Atlantic, The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - A Fredericton police officer killed in Friday's shootings was passionate about mental health and helping her community, according to the executive director of a local housing centre for women in crisis.

Fiona Williams of Liberty Lane says she knew Const. Sara Burns for most of her life, but the two only reconnected within the past six months or so.

She says Burns was a wonderful mother, and the family helped raise money for Liberty Lane, an organization that provides second-stage housing and outreach for women and children fleeing abusive situations.

Recently, Burn’s husband Steve had walked from Edmonston to Fredericton raising money for the organization and earning the family an award through TD bank for their efforts, just two weeks before the officer was killed at age 43.

Williams says helping others was second nature to Burns.

“I’m a social worker, and not a lot of social workers have turned to the police force. Sara was not a social worker, but the work overlaps so much right,” said Williams.

“She was concerned about issues like mental health and youth and I know that she was very committed to the Liberty Lane fundraiser and working with us on that awareness,” Williams said.

The fundraiser for Liberty Lane raised more than $132 thousand dollars, and Williams says it’s a testament to the work the Burns family has done for the community.

Burns' family has asked for privacy as they continue to grieve, but said in a statement Saturday that Burns loved her job and "went to work each shift committed to serving this great community.”

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, will appear in court on August 27th to face four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello and Burns.

With files from CTV’s Laura Brown