Sledge success: sledge hockey popularity on the rise in Glace Bay

Students from Glace Bay Elementary hit the ice on Wednesday to play sledge hockey at the Miners Forum.

For some students it was their first time trying the sport, but it didn’t long for them to catch on.

“It was very fun. I did it once a while ago and I think I’m pretty good at it,” said student, Junior MacNeil.

Co-ordinator Steve Deveaux reached out to schools in the area to try and get kids interested in Sledge Hockey. He has held five sessions on the ice so far and to date more than 200 kids have participated.

“This is probably the most inclusive sport that I’ve ever seen. It doesn't matter gender, it doesn't matter ability, when they get out on that ice they realize that they can do this,” said Deveaux.

The sport holds a special place in Deveaux's heart, whose disabled son found the game at the age of 20 after an accident.

“He found sledge hockey and a sport that he loved. He all of a sudden became part of a team and it was just amazing,” said Deveaux.

Since that time, Deveaux says he continues to see the sport grow and emphasizes it's for a sport for everyone.

“The fact that's its brand new and accessible to everyone was a big selling point,” said Glace Bay Elementary Principal, Serena Matheson.

Matheson jumped at the opportunity to get her students involved.

“This is something that most of them have never even seen before and it meets a lot of the curriculum outcomes for grades 4 to 5 physical education and we are encouraging kids to explore different things,” said Matheson.

The goal is to start small, and grow the para-program as a popular option for people in the community.