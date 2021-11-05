Slight drop in N.S., N.B. gas prices, no change in P.E.I.

HALIFAX -

Some Maritimers will be saving at the pumps after gas prices in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick dropped slightly this week.

In Nova Scotia's Zone 1, the price of regular-self serve is down 2.3 cents a litre to a minimum price of $1.415.

Meanwhile, diesel in N.S. is down 1.9 cents a litre to a new minimum of $1.411.

There was no change in gas prices in Prince Edward Island this week. Regular self-serve remains at a minimum price of $1.449, while Diesel remains at a minimum price of $1.546.

On Thursday, regular-self serve in New Brunswick dropped to $1.496, a decrease of 0.6 cents, while diesel dropped by 1.4 cents to a new maximum of $1.553.