Sloan takes the stage at Area 506 Festival
It’s not often that a band celebrates 30 years in the music industry with the same four members they started with.
Aside from U-2, Sloan is likely one of the few exceptions to the rule.
The group, originally from Halifax before finding a home in Toronto, headlined the Area 506 Festival in Saint John, N.B., on Friday evening.
The best-selling band, which formed in 1991 and has since released 12 studio albums, is best known for top 10 singles, including “The Good in Everyone,” “Everything You’ve Done Wrong,” and “Money City Maniacs.”
The group released their latest single, “Spin Our Wheels,” in 2018 as part of their 12th album.
But the band isn’t stopping with a baker’s dozen – they’re set to release their 13th studio album in October.
In an interview with CTV Atlantic, band member Jay Ferguson noted that very little has changed in his three decades performing with Sloan.
“Essentially, it’s the same four guys for the last 30 years,” Ferguson said. “A lot of bands we started with in Halifax in the early 90s, they didn’t get the chance to last as long. I’m glad we were able to turn it into an artistic outlet but also a career.”
It's not the first time Sloan has taken the stage at the Area 506 Festival. The rock band performed during the 2018 event, and for Ferguson, it’s great to be back.
“One thing about summer festivals, there’s a lot of people that we haven’t seen in the past couple years, but also, in normal times, a good time to connect with bands and artists that we haven’t seen in a long time,” he said.
Next, the band is headed to New Glasgow to perform at The Jubilee.
“It’s hectic. We have work and shows to play, but it’s nice to see family and friends,” he said.
Asked about his bandmate Chris Murphy’s 2021 diagnosis of Bell’s palsy, a type of facial paralysis, Ferguson noted Murphy is on the up-and-up.
“If you didn’t know that he had that, you wouldn’t suspect it at all,” Ferguson said, adding that Murphy has recovered about 95 per cent from the condition.
The band’s performance at Area 506 comes two weeks after the release of their newest song, Spend the Day. Sloan’s latest album “Steady” is scheduled to be released on October 21.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an antiviral drug.
CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook
Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Canada ranks 5th among OECD countries for best work-life balance: study
A new study has ranked Canada fifth among OECD countries for having the best work-life balance.
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
Pope Francis says he'll slow down or retire: 'You can change a pope'
Pope Francis acknowledged Saturday that he can no longer travel like he used to because of his strained knee ligaments, saying his weeklong Canadian pilgrimage was 'a bit of a test' that showed he needs to slow down and one day possibly retire.
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Toronto
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
Calgary
-
Shopping and fun in the sun: Thousands flock to Inglewood Sunfest
Thousands of Calgarians were out and about today for the annual Sunfest festival.
-
Summer Classic dog show basks in the Calgary sun
There will be some barking coming from the Spruce Meadows stables this weekend as the country's largest dog show attracts thousands of canines and their owners.
-
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Montreal
-
COVID-19, AIDS, and opioids: converging pandemics reveal 'cracks' in Indigenous health services
The number of HIV cases has been rising in Canada, and it's having a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities.
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police, and an adult man was stabbed in a separate incident.
Edmonton
-
Family pleads for stem cell donors of African descent to help save their two-year old son
Jacob’s two-year old son, Ezra Marfo, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in May 2021. Just after his second birthday in July, the family was told the cancer was spreading. After what Jacob said is too many cancer treatments to count, now Ezra needs a stem cell donation.
-
'Possible tornado event' in northwest Alberta under investigation: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada officials are investigating a significant severe weather event that damaged homes from Fairview to Hines Creek, Alta.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the Sault
Algoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Missouri couple travels to Sudbury for their cat’s surgery
A couple from Missouri made the trek to Sudbury to have their cat’s hip replaced after breaking its femur.
-
Residential school survivors in the Sault look to move forward together
It’s a weekend of healing for residential school survivors in Sault Ste. Marie.
London
-
'We are all equal today': Free block party brings entertainment to Hamilton Road
As music played on one of London’s newest flex streets, a diverse crowd sang, danced and clapped to the beat. At the crouch block party, free live entertainment, food, games and prizes gave a much-needed pick me up to residents in the neighbourhood.
-
'You don't know if you're involved in that': Former patients of Woodstock doctor wanted on child pornography charges speak out
Former patients of a Woodstock doctor say they are disturbed to hear he is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography charges.
-
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
Winnipeg
-
-
13-year-old Winnipeg boy missing in Thompson: RCMP
Officers say Khellen Kirkness travelled to Thompson to visit family. He was last seen on July 26, 2022, leaving a house on Sandpiper Crescent to go visit friends.
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
Ottawa
-
Paramedics waiting at least three hours to transfer some patients at Ottawa hospitals, officials say
Ontario paramedics say they are dealing with a health care crisis because of emergency room closures and health care staff shortages, creating a perfect storm for ambulance delays and roadblocks for timely access to care.
-
'Not going to get better anytime soon': No end in sight for health care staffing shortage in Ottawa and Ontario
While COVID positive cases aren't overwhelming the health care system like they did at the start of the pandemic, the virus is impacting the healthcare system in Ottawa and across Ontario in a different way now.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
-
‘Follow the rules’: Saskatoon Fire, RCMP offer water safety tips for summer fun
Staying safe on the water this summer starts with being prepared.
-
‘A great example of team science’: Sask. virologist assists global study on origins of COVID-19
A scientist at the University of Saskatchewan was part of the global team researching how COVID-19 began.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver police shoot suspect after alleged assault on officer in Downtown Eastside
Vancouver police say they shot and injured a man in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning after he allegedly attacked a patrol officer with "a weapon."
-
Life sentence for ex-employee in 'grisly murder' of Vancouver businessman
A man who killed his former boss -- leaving the "lifeless body and the grisly murder scene" to be discovered by the victim's daughter at the family-run Vancouver business -- confessed to the crime voluntarily, a judge ruled.
-
B.C. set 8 more temperature records on Friday, according to Environment Canada
For the fourth day in a row, several B.C. communities set high-temperature records on Friday.
Regina
-
Lions extend Riders losing streak to three games
The B.C. Lions are off to their best start in 15 years after a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Things you can do in and around Regina for the long weekend
As the long weekend approaches, many people are heading out of town to camp, head to the lake or catch up with family and friends. If you’re staying in Regina, here are some things you can do in and around the Queen City.
-
Canada ranks 5th among OECD countries for best work-life balance: study
A new study has ranked Canada fifth among OECD countries for having the best work-life balance.
Vancouver Island
-
Shipping-container village housing homeless in Victoria given extension
The Tiny Homes Village in Victoria's North Park neighbourhood has been given the go-ahead to continue operating a little longer.
-
Stage 2 water restrictions take effect in Tofino
The District of Tofino has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions, meaning residents are no longer permitted to water outdoor plants that aren't being grown for food.
-
Props from Island-shot TV series for sale at Coombs recycle yard
The popular Hallmark Channel series "Chesapeake Shores" will begin airing its sixth and final season on Aug. 14, but die-hard fans will be able to keep their memories of the show alive after it ends by purchasing props from the series.