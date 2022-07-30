Sloan takes the stage at Area 506 Festival

It’s not often that a band celebrates 30 years in the music industry with the same four members they started with.

Aside from U-2, Sloan is likely one of the few exceptions to the rule.

The group, originally from Halifax before finding a home in Toronto, headlined the Area 506 Festival in Saint John, N.B., on Friday evening.

The best-selling band, which formed in 1991 and has since released 12 studio albums, is best known for top 10 singles, including “The Good in Everyone,” “Everything You’ve Done Wrong,” and “Money City Maniacs.”

The group released their latest single, “Spin Our Wheels,” in 2018 as part of their 12th album.

But the band isn’t stopping with a baker’s dozen – they’re set to release their 13th studio album in October.

In an interview with CTV Atlantic, band member Jay Ferguson noted that very little has changed in his three decades performing with Sloan.

“Essentially, it’s the same four guys for the last 30 years,” Ferguson said. “A lot of bands we started with in Halifax in the early 90s, they didn’t get the chance to last as long. I’m glad we were able to turn it into an artistic outlet but also a career.”

It's not the first time Sloan has taken the stage at the Area 506 Festival. The rock band performed during the 2018 event, and for Ferguson, it’s great to be back.

“One thing about summer festivals, there’s a lot of people that we haven’t seen in the past couple years, but also, in normal times, a good time to connect with bands and artists that we haven’t seen in a long time,” he said.

Next, the band is headed to New Glasgow to perform at The Jubilee.

“It’s hectic. We have work and shows to play, but it’s nice to see family and friends,” he said.

Asked about his bandmate Chris Murphy’s 2021 diagnosis of Bell’s palsy, a type of facial paralysis, Ferguson noted Murphy is on the up-and-up.

“If you didn’t know that he had that, you wouldn’t suspect it at all,” Ferguson said, adding that Murphy has recovered about 95 per cent from the condition.

The band’s performance at Area 506 comes two weeks after the release of their newest song, Spend the Day. Sloan’s latest album “Steady” is scheduled to be released on October 21.