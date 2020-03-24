MONCTON -- Small businesses owners in the Maritimes are feeling the impact of COVID-19.

Some have been forced to close their doors and lay off employees, and many are facing an uncertain cash flow.

A new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is reporting that one-third of small businesses may close within the month.

“They either have very little or none coming in during a period when they’re still faced with loans, with leases, and so I think the anxiety is definitely heightened,” says John Wishart, CEO of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce.

Some restaurant owners are trying to stay afloat by doing takeout orders one guest at a time.

“I find that the only way we can still continue to do what we’re doing at this point is just takeout and limit the amount of people that come into the place and continue to sanitize as much as we can,” says Rocco Agostini, who owns a restaurant in Hillsborough, N.B.

A Fredericton café is delivering right to people’s doors, but they’re still feeling the impact of the pandemic.

“We have a wholesale baker that we purchase from and she’s no longer supplying at this point because she's a really small bakery,” says café owner Krista Touesnard.

Taxi drivers say they are also taking a hit, with few customers calling for rides.

“We're probably down 75 per cent,” says Norm Guimond, who owns a taxi company. “We're a 15-ride day, down to four-to-five rides, so major change. Of course nobody is moving, the airport is quite quiet.”

New Brunswick announced Tuesday that it will provide a one-time $900 income benefit to either workers or self-employed people who have lost their job due to the state of emergency.

The income benefit will be administered through the Red Cross on a case-by-case basis. The goal is to help bridge the gap of time between when people lose their employment or close their business to when they receive their federal benefit.