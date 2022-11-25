Small businesses bet big on Black Friday

As sales sweep through malls, small local businesses are also dolling out deals.

“We're doing gift card promos,” said Shannon MacGregor, the co-owner of Earth Goddess jewelry store, as he described Friday’s deal.

Saturday will include another promotion.

“We're going to be doing 25 per cent off all of our crystals,” MacGregor said.

Elsewhere in Halifax’s north-end neighbourhood, select coats are 20 per cent off at Guapa Boutique.

“And a few special little sweaters and things I think people would enjoy,” said owner Johanna Ventoso.

Ventoso thinks Black Friday sales are a chance to entice people into her store. She describes a different shopping vibe than there used to be.

“People are a little bit more hesitant to spend, and after the pandemic, parties are starting to come back up, but not so much,” she said.

She believes boutiques can offer something larger stores cannot.

“They have more unique things,” Ventoso said.

At Ana & Zac, the store isn’t just selling clothes, but also an incentive called "Mindful 30."

Clothes are 30 per cent off this week but if people want to pay full price, they can. The point is to give shoppers a deal but also encourage them to consider where they spend.

“It's been a popular campaign,” said Zac Barkhouse, a co-owner of the store. “The best thing you can spend your money on is something of good quality that's going to last instead of being wasteful, so it's also about kind of thinking about that. Not spending more than you can afford or should.”

The Retail Council of Canada says despite inflation, a survey they did earlier this year signals shoppers are ready to spend this holiday season, but they might be waiting.

“Instead of shopping in September, October, this year there was a little more push to say, 'Maybe I'll wait until those Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales come in November,’” said Jim Cormier, the Atlantic Director for Retail Council of Canada.