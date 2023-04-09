Small businesses in Atlantic Canada struggling with retail theft

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Quebec municipalities struggling to cope with labour shortage

    Retirements, specialized jobs that are difficult to fill, and new expertises; like the private sector, municipalities in Quebec are also having trouble filling posts in the ongoing labour shortage. Firefighters, managers, engineers, technicians, day camp counsellors, lifeguards, recreation managers, notaries, lawyers, horticulturists, administrative professionals and more: the variety of positions available in the municipal sector is impressive and for a good reason.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island