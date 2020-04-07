SYDNEY, N.S. -- Dining rooms across the Maritimes are empty as some businesses scale back service.

Others have been forced to shut down all together, but there is one way everyone can stay connected during a global pandemic, says Elizabeth Slaunwhite, the marketing manager for the Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design.

"If you're not using social media to really just get on there and take advantage of this free platform," she said. "You can maintain conversations and stay connected with your audience."

The centre provides an avenue for local and professional artists to show their work, but during COVID-19 restrictions, that isn't happening.

"Advocating for artists and boosting the profile of the Cape Breton craft sector through social media or other forms of communication is really critical to maintain relevance with the community during a time when the centre is closed," Slaunwhite said. "The companies we've been working with have been incredibly appreciative for the information."

Carla Arsenault is the CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership, which has been hosting a series of webinars to help small businesses owners.

One of the focuses is the benefits of using social media.

"Providing tools for people to reach their markets in an online environment today is critically important since we are not able to do that in person right now," Arsenault said.

One hundred business owners are registered for the webinars and are hearing from experts, who say knowing when to post online and knowing your target audience is key.

"We know our entrepreneurs are important to our economy," Arsenault said."We want to make sure they survive and thrive during our COVID-19 situation."

It's timely information that businesses are welcoming as they search for ways to keep their head above water.