There was a small Sulphur spill in Saint John on Thursday while there was some maintenance being done on a rail car near Rothesay Avenue.

Saint John Fire Department platoon chief Steve Vautour said the call came in at around 2:50 p.m. when someone reported the smell of rotten eggs near a couple of businesses.

Fire crews narrowed down the source to a railway that runs along the north side of Rothesay Avenue. Vautour said a “small amount of sulphur product” was released.

The fired department did not evacuate the neighbourhood, but part of Rothesay Avenue was shut down as a precaution. The scene was cleared by 4 p.m.