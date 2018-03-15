Featured
Small earthquake recorded in Saint John area
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Saint John area on March 14, 2018. (Natural Resources Canada)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 12:43PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, March 15, 2018 12:44PM ADT
Officials with Natural Resources Canada have confirmed a 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Saint John area Wednesday evening.
The agency says the earthquake lasted only a few seconds around 7:19 p.m. and was felt about 17 kilometres northwest of Saint John.
So far, there have been no reports of any damage or injuries.