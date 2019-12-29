HALIFAX -- Tyne Valley, P.E.I., is suffering a big loss after their community centre was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. Having their small town hub go up in flames, residents say it’s a blow to their community.

On Sunday afternoon, rubble and debris were all that remained of the Tynes Valley and Area Sports Centre after flames ripped through the building.

"They were probably coming 10 to 15-feet out the front, and right above the front door, flames were coming through,” says Tyne Valley Fire Department Chief, William Bishop. “The building was extremely hot that we couldn't get in to fight it."

Six fire departments were on the scene – while neighbours watched in disbelief.

"I looked out my bedroom window and saw it last night at 3 o'clock and it was a pretty empty feeling,” says resident Keith Milligan. “It's kind of an emotional thing because it's such an integral part of our community."

The fire was contained by around 7 a.m. on Sunday. While most of the building was debris, some things were salvageable.

"We were able to take the Zamboni out through the Zamboni door,” says Bishop. “Then we attacked the fire from each side; then, we got an excavator to tear the steel off the inside of the building because we couldn't get in to get at it."

On Sunday, many people driving by the former community centre stopped to takes pictures of the devastation. Area residents say the community centre and ice rink was a space that brought everyone together.

"A lot of small communities around town valley congregate here, especially in the hockey season and in the summer for the oyster festival," says resident Wally Ellis of the building – which dates back to the 60s. "It's certainly going to be a loss to the community until it can be replaced."

And others in the community agree.

"These are the centrepieces of local communities, and they are very hard to replace,” says Milligan.

The provincial fire marshal and police were on scene on Sunday, examining the destruction while community members reminisced on their memories that lay in the ashes.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, residents say they hope the community can unite to rebuild what they say is a crucial piece of their community.