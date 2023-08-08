Small town fundraiser on P.E.I. raises big money to support breast health

CHARLOTTETOWN -

A fundraiser in a small Prince Edward Island town is raising big money to support breast health at the island’s largest hospital.

An unassuming barn lies just off the main road at 5529 Route 1225 in Kinkora P.E.I. There are a few antique tractors in the yard, but they’re just a taste of what’s inside the barn.

There is row upon row of antique farm equipment, and unlike most museums, much of what’s here is in working order.

“People are more engaged when they see it working, and they look at it. They can’t believe it that it’s turning,” said Peter Roberts, co-owner of Taters, Tractors, & Tales. “You know, it’s something back from the 1940’s or 1950’s, or even farther back.”

One mid-century tool prepares seed potatoes for planting, cutting them into quarters, each of which will grow a potato plant. Another machine plants the potatoes.

Peter and Paulette Roberts have been bringing the community to this barn for years, it was even a rink at one point. Now it holds hundreds of artifacts from the province’s rural past.

Ten years ago they decided they could do something with it.

“The first year was great, and so we just continued it on, said, ‘we might as well do this every year, it’s a great way to raise funds,’” said co-owner Paulette Roberts,.

For the last two years, though, they haven’t been able to fundraise because of the pandemic.

This year they’re raising money to support breast health at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.

“After COVID community events kinda took a little bit of a hit,” said Kathleen Murphy, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Director of Communications. “Now they’re ramping back up, and when we get those phone calls, they’re always so excited.”

The event is happening Saturday rain or shine, and will have food, music, a silent auction, and of course tours of the barn at Taters, Tractors, & Tales, all by donation.