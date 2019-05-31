We have some smoke from the wildfires in western Canada moving over the region Friday.

A combination of high level winds in the atmosphere (jet stream) orientated across Ontario and Quebec, then over the Maritimes, and a passing cold front have created a path for some of the smoke to reach us.

The smoke is present at a high level of the atmosphere and should not impact our air quality. Should the smoke remain present for Friday evening, some interesting colours at sunset may be observed around the Maritimes as the particulate matter diffuses the light more. This is most likely to be noticed in New Brunswick, where the cloud from the current weather front has cleared the most.

Speaking with Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, it appears the smoke has contributions from wildfires in Manitoba and possibly Alberta.

The smoke is visible on high resolution satellite imagery courtesy of NASA. I’ve highlighted the region where it is most pronounced between two yellow lines.

We currently have weather systems moving through frequently. This means the smoke will be well ventilated and mixed out of the region this weekend.