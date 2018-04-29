

CTV Atlantic





A Fredericton-bound Air Canada flight had to turn around and make an emergency landing in Halifax Sunday after the pilot noticed smoke in the cockpit.

Theresa Rath Spicer, spokesperson for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, says Air Canada flight 7775 left the airport at 11:55 a.m. and landed at 12:07 p.m.

There were 13 passengers on board the plane, which was operated by EVAS Air. Rath Spicer says the passengers were safely evacuated from the plane onto the runway and then boarded a bus back to the airport.

No one was injured.

Inbound and outbound flights were delayed for about 45 minutes while the plane was evacuated and towed from the runway.

Rath Spicer says there were no signs of fire on the plane, and normal operations resumed at 12:55 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the smoke at this time.