

CTV Atlantic





Masstown Market brand smoked kippers and cold smoked salmon have been recalled due to the discovery of bacteria that can cause foodborne botulism.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the public should not consume these products because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The CFIA says food contaminated with Clostridium botulinumtoxin may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make consumers sick though no illnesses have reported in connection with these products so far.

Experts say symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voiceand hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can also include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

The CFIA is advising anyone who has consumed the product and feels sick to call a family doctor.

Officials are asking consumers to return recalled products to the store where they were purchased or throw them out.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by inspection activities andthat it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.