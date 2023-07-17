Snapology: Making it click between education and entertainment

School might be out but kids at a New Brunswick summer camp are still learning.

It’s called Snapology — a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) based summer camp.

"It's really cool to see kids come up with things you never would have thought of and it's interesting to see their creativity flow,” said Madison Bulgaris, a STEM enrichment instructor.

After a few directions from their instructor, they're off building movie sets, employing stop animation, an iPad and Lego.

"You have to build your setting and scene and then you have to like take a picture every time your character moves,” said Laila Sunhaim, age 9.

"You have to make the movements extremely slow so it's not just like big movements from one spot to another,” said Jacob Henniar, age 10.

Creating their film frame by frame.

"One of them going to be a villain and the green one is trying to destroy the other guy and help everybody,” said Weston Weeks, age 9.

"I think I might need 300 pages to get two minutes long maybe,” Weeks said.

The nine and 10-year-olds are learning new skills and the building blocks of teamwork.

"She's the one who films it and I kind of make the scenes,” said Cohen Fox, age 10.

“And, make it look kind of better so it would be realistic kind of so she does a really great job of that,” Fox said.

She's also making friends.

"When I was walking in, I was nervous because I'm usually shy, but throughout the day it was a lot easier,” said Sunhaim.

