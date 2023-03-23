Snow and rain will continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes

The leading edge of our spring mix of snow and rain started light in the Maritimes Thursday morning and afternoon. While some of the initial snow reached the ground, there was little accumulation.

The rate of both the snow and rain falling will pick up late Thursday afternoon and evening as the main part of the system moves out of the northeastern United States.

The snow-rain line is still expected to come across mainland Nova Scotia and push into central and southeastern New Brunswick. That leaves the snowier conditions still for northern areas of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern areas of Nova Scotia.

Snow and rain are expected to pick up Thursday evening for much of the Maritimes.

A special weather statement continues for northern and eastern New Brunswick cautioning on snow amounts of 10 to 15 cm. A snowfall warning has been posted for the Acadian Peninsula for 15 cm of snow.

In Nova Scotia, the north shore, Guysborough County, and across the causeway into Inverness and Richmond counties are under a statement for 10 to 15 cm of snow. A snowfall warning for Cape Breton and Victoria counties call for totals that could approach 25 cm in some areas.

P.E.I. is under a snowfall warning with expectations of 15 cm of snow. Drivers in other areas of the Maritimes Thursday evening should be cautious of some slushy accumulation on roads, even though overall snow is expected to be lower.

The most snow from the system is still expected in northern and eastern areas of the region.

By Friday morning, P.E.I. should be left with periods of lighter snow. A steady snow will continue for Cape Breton easing there through Friday afternoon.

The rest of the Maritimes can expect a chance of flurries or showers. Sunny breaks are expected in western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.

Wind continues to not look like a big factor for most of the region. Southeasterly winds are expected to produce gusts of 30 to 50 km/h Thursday evening and night, while stronger easterly gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are expected for Cape Breton early Friday morning.

Parts of northern Inverness County will likely experience high gusts near 100 km/h due to the topography of the Highlands. The area is under a Les Suêtes wind warning with the period of stronger wind being given as midnight through dawn on Friday.

Steady snow lingers for Cape Breton through Friday morning. The rest of the region with a chance of flurries or showers.

More spring snow is expected in the days ahead.

Another low-pressure system is expected to move out of the northeastern United States on Sunday bringing the Maritimes a mix of snow and rain to close the weekend.