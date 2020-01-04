HALIFAX -- Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for much of eastern Newfoundland and all of Nova Scotia.

The forecast is calling for between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow across Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula and the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, starting on Sunday night, with gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour in some areas.

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected across southeastern Newfoundland by Sunday afternoon, but the snow will become heavy in the evening when blowing snow will reduce visibility.

Meanwhile, between 5 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Nova Scotia on Sunday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in eastern Nova Scotia, where the snow will be driven by strong northerly winds.

Special weather statements have been issued for the entire province, with the snow expected to begin on Sunday morning.

In western Nova Scotia and along parts of the Atlantic coast, the precipitation will start as rain and then change to snow early Sunday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.